Now GA: Monitor agents at runtime with watsonx Orchestrate
This release brings runtime visibility to your live agents, so you can confidently scale agentic automation across your enterprise.
AI agents are moving from prototypes to real, live production workloads. But unlike traditional apps, agents are non-deterministic, multi-step, and tool-driven—so “uptime” alone doesn’t tell you whether they’re behaving reliably, safely or cost-effectively.
That’s why we’re excited to announce the general availability (GA) of agent monitoring in IBM watsonx Orchestrate, powered by integration with IBM watsonx.governance.
Agent monitoring in watsonx Orchestrate allows builders to understand how users are interacting with the agent and how the agent is performing. At the center is the ability to monitor agents at runtime through an intuitive dashboard that surfaces the metrics that matter most once agents go live.
With monitoring, teams can:
Traditional monitoring assumes deterministic systems. Agents are different in 3 ways:
Production monitoring gives you “runtime truth,” not just uptime. You can verify that agents remain accurate, safe, and efficient while they’re serving real users, and you can respond quickly when they don’t.
Once an agent is deployed to production, watsonx Orchestrate automatically captures rich telemetry from every interaction. The runtime monitoring UI organizes that data into 3 layers:
Runtime monitoring is a key piece of our Agent Ops strategy and a critical part of the agent development lifecycle. Agent Ops brings the ability to observe, evaluate and optimize secure, compliant agents—built anywhere, running everywhere.
Scale agentic automation across your enterprise confidently and securely with monitoring for your agents in production.
