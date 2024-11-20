While bad choices may make the best stories, selecting a risky supplier can be a nightmare for unsuspecting procurement specialists and the organizations they support. That is where Dun & Bradstreet steps in.

Dun & Bradstreet is recognized as a trusted source of accurate and objective business information. As a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, Dun & Bradstreet plays a critical role in helping businesses evaluate and manage risk as the company’s data and insights are relied upon by governments, corporations and other entities worldwide. With a reputation built over nearly two centuries, Dun & Bradstreet’s expertise, insights and data are trusted to inform strategic business decisions, making it a cornerstone of the global business ecosystem.

The steadfast success of Dun & Bradstreet is its ability to continuously provide balanced, transparent, and trusted evaluations of business risks to meet the advancing needs of its clients. Dun & Bradstreet provides the data and ability for businesses to have transparency and illumination within their supplier chain. The risks associated with suppliers and their visibility are always top of mind. Chief Revenue Officer of Dun & Bradstreet, Isabel Gomez Vidal, describes the process. “We examined challenges such as: What is the reputation of supplier you are choosing? Do they have the ESG characteristics that you want? How can we automate processes to onboard suppliers in a faster way? We thought we had relevant data for that use case.”

To maintain its wide range of analytical scores and predictors, Dun & Bradstreet sought to lean into leading-edge technology to support its next iteration. IBM was the logical choice as the organization is a Dun & Bradstreet customer and a trusted supplier of advanced consulting, data and analytics capabilities, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Additionally, the vast supplier information stores and industry-leading AI assistant technology of IBM complemented the world-class global business records of Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud, making IBM an ideal partner for the project.

According to Vidal, there were additional reasons to collaborate with IBM. “We selected IBM for our initial use case as IBM has thousands and thousands of vendors and suppliers and massive amounts of related data and gen AI capabilities to automate analytics processes. Collectively, our data stores would be a major benefit to the product development and analytics processes needed as we address the business and procurement challenges faced by organizations during the selection of third-party vendors,” says Vidal.