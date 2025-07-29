To overcome fragmented monitoring and enable its growth and streamlined operations concurrently, Matrix Renewables partnered with IBM to implement a centralized, intelligent platform powered by the IBM® Maximo® Renewables software. This solution unifies data from major SCADA providers—including GPM, AlsoEnergy and Inaccess—as well as seven tracker original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which resulted in near real-time visibility across the portfolio. That brings also flexibility on the SCADA selection for each project, depending on TSO requirements and EPC providers’ preferences, without losing integrity of the data at a higher-level monitoring system.

Rather than integrate SCADA systems directly, the team worked through SCADA-provider APIs, but this introduced new challenges such as query-frequency limits, concurrent-call restrictions, and time-out scenarios. Despite these constraints, the integration was carefully optimized to facilitate ample data availability and quality. The flexibility of the IBM solution also allowed seamless integration with local systems such as NControl in Chile, ensuring full operational coverage.

At the core of this transformation is IBM’s advanced analytics capability, which combines AI and machine-learning models to detect underperformance, reveal hidden inefficiencies, and support data-driven decisions that directly impact ROI. By identifying and recovering energy losses, Matrix Renewables gains a strategic edge in optimizing asset performance.

IBM’s customer-centric approach was vital to Matrix Renewables’ success. A dedicated Customer Success Manager (CSM) and access to the IBM Global Support team and that team’s robust toolset provided proactive guidance, early SCADA-error resolution, and a smooth implementation journey. Matrix Renewables was able to shift from individual site monitoring procedures to a proactive, data-driven centralized method of asset performance optimization. —This empowered Matrix with centralized streamline control, enhanced in-house reporting and transparency, and most importantly created a scalable centralized performance monitoring platform which could enable scalable growth.