A global renewable energy platform partners with IBM to optimize its operations’ efficiency, enhance data transparency, and pave the way for future growth acceleration and innovation using scalable solutions.
Matrix Renewables, a leading renewable energy company, has built a strong reputation by a distinguished commitment to developing sustainable energy solutions internationally. With a diverse and international portfolio of solar assets, the company aims to maximize clean energy generation and grow fast while optimizing its operational efficiency.
Prior to partnering with IBM, Matrix Renewables faced operational challenges of onboarding and monitoring its rapidly acquired and/or constructed assets due to decentralized monitoring using multiple Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems. These fragmented processes led to time-consuming processes, delays in issue resolution, hidden SCADA configuration problems, and ineffective monitoring at scale. As a result, marginal operational costs were not optimized, and the company’s ability to scale and meet its long-term growth goals were constrained.
To overcome fragmented monitoring and enable its growth and streamlined operations concurrently, Matrix Renewables partnered with IBM to implement a centralized, intelligent platform powered by the IBM® Maximo® Renewables software. This solution unifies data from major SCADA providers—including GPM, AlsoEnergy and Inaccess—as well as seven tracker original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which resulted in near real-time visibility across the portfolio. That brings also flexibility on the SCADA selection for each project, depending on TSO requirements and EPC providers’ preferences, without losing integrity of the data at a higher-level monitoring system.
Rather than integrate SCADA systems directly, the team worked through SCADA-provider APIs, but this introduced new challenges such as query-frequency limits, concurrent-call restrictions, and time-out scenarios. Despite these constraints, the integration was carefully optimized to facilitate ample data availability and quality. The flexibility of the IBM solution also allowed seamless integration with local systems such as NControl in Chile, ensuring full operational coverage.
At the core of this transformation is IBM’s advanced analytics capability, which combines AI and machine-learning models to detect underperformance, reveal hidden inefficiencies, and support data-driven decisions that directly impact ROI. By identifying and recovering energy losses, Matrix Renewables gains a strategic edge in optimizing asset performance.
IBM’s customer-centric approach was vital to Matrix Renewables’ success. A dedicated Customer Success Manager (CSM) and access to the IBM Global Support team and that team’s robust toolset provided proactive guidance, early SCADA-error resolution, and a smooth implementation journey. Matrix Renewables was able to shift from individual site monitoring procedures to a proactive, data-driven centralized method of asset performance optimization. —This empowered Matrix with centralized streamline control, enhanced in-house reporting and transparency, and most importantly created a scalable centralized performance monitoring platform which could enable scalable growth.
The integration of IBM Maximo Renewables has made significant improvements, including a 75% reduction in reporting time, a 10% reduction in downtime, and a recognized increase in annual production efficiency. These advances were driven by the automation of reports generation using an in-house business intelligence (BI) tool connected to the IBM Maximo Renewables-powered data warehouse - enhancing transparency across key operational and financial KPIs.
“IBM Maximo Renewables has empowered our asset managers with data-driven decision-making, bringing greater visibility across our organization and helping us to scale and optimize our operations faster” says Víctor Martínez, Head of Asset Management LATAM and Europe at Matrix Renewables.
The transition from decentralized and manual asset monitoring to a unified platform has streamlined processes, enabling Matrix Renewables to generate reports and dashboards across multiple levels in real time. Alert notifications and controlled tool access have also improved collaboration with Operations and Maintenance (O&M) and contractors. Additionally, the digital representation of assets is now validated during operational onboarding, ensuring SCADA accuracy from the start and minimizing future performance issues.
To facilitate scalability and resilience for its future operations, Matrix Renewables plans to continue leveraging this technology as it expands its renewable energy portfolio internationally. The partnership with IBM remains a cornerstone in its digital transformation - driving innovation and advancing sustainability in the renewable energy sector.
Matrix Renewables (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a renewable energy platform created and backed by global alternative asset manager TPG and its $28 billion impact-investing platform. Matrix Renewables’ current portfolio is comprised of 15.5 GW of solar, storage, and green hydrogen projects in Europe, United States, and Latin America. For more information, visit www.matrixrenewables.com.
Discover how IBM Maximo can transform your renewable energy operations with centralized monitoring and automation.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2025. IBM, the IBM logo, and Maximo are trademarks of IBM Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.
Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.