 Renewables asset performance management
Maximize efficiency and reliability of solar, wind and battery storage assets
Unlock the performance and value of renewable energy assets

IBM Maximo Renewables empowers renewable energy operators to maximize asset performance, minimize downtime and optimize energy generation. This renewables asset performance management software leverages advanced analytics, AI-driven insights and automated workflows, identifying root causes and recommending corrective actions in near real time. Designed for wind, solar and battery storage systems, Maximo Renewables helps bridge the gap between expected and actual energy output, driving greater reliability and profitability.  

Gain asset performance visibility

In one view, gain highlights of assets that need technical attention and quickly understand the overall performance of each plant.
Address underperformance

Collect plant data, apply pre-trained models to identify causes for underperformance and utilize work order suggestions to increase generation.
Reduce downtime and costs

Integrate near real-time performance data from renewable assets and to gain actionable insights to boost energy production and minimize downtime.
Streamline reporting

Use proven methods to collect and clean data to give a portfolio-wide view to users, promoting seamless alignment with reporting requirements.
Key Capabilities

Monitor

Bridge the gap between target and actual energy generation by zeroing-in on potential root causes of energy losses.  With Map View monitor and assess the health of renewable asset portfolios in one view, highlight which assets need technical attention and quickly understand the overall performance of each plant.

 Analyze

Renewable asset performance management is critical. Leverage plant data across your assets and apply pre-trained data science models to identify causes for underperformance, driving condition-based maintenance practices and increase power generation.

 Manage/Operate

Action insights effectively by tracking and managing site operations to optimally operate and maintain critical renewable assets.  Automate workflows to identify underperformance, recommend actions and generate work orders.

 

 Drone Thermography

Pinpoint systemic losses using drone thermography, visualize specific areas of concern for your solar assets, saving your asset operators time.
