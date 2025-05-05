As the world continues its rapid transition to sustainable energy, optimizing the performance of renewable energy assets is more critical than ever.

Renewables will account for almost half of global electricity generation by 2030, with the share of wind and solar PV doubling to 30%.1 At the end of this decade, solar PV is set to become the dominant renewable source, surpassing both wind and hydropower, which are currently the largest renewable generation sources by far.1

By 2030, solar and wind penetration is set to reach close to 70% in countries such as Chile, Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal.2

Imagine a solution that not only monitors but intelligently analyzes vast amounts of data across an enterprise's solar, wind and battery energy storage assets, helping to identify inefficiencies, minimize downtime and maximize energy production.

That’s exactly what IBM® Maximo® Renewables delivers—an asset performance management solution that is tailored for the renewable energy sector.

The Maximo Renewables analyze module helps to optimize your renewable energy assets and achieve your sustainability goals. With advanced analytics, AI-driven insights and seamless integration, you can empower your renewables operations with actionable intelligence to help stay competitive in the increasingly dynamic energy landscape.