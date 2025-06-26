KP Group automates asset performance, reporting and compliance across 70+ sites with IBM Maximo Renewables
KP Group has emerged as one of India’s most diversified renewable energy conglomerates, with over 5.7 GW of installed capacity and projects in the pipeline. The company has an ambitious target of 10+ GW by 2030. They currently manage a renewable energy portfolio exceeding 1.4 GW, spanning over 70 sites across India. With a growing customer base—comprising over 75 open access power purchase agreement (PPA) clients and over 130 captive power plant (CPP) customers—the organization recognized the need to enhance visibility, improve operational efficiency and scale effectively to meet rising demand.
To support this goal, KP Group tasked their Operation and Maintenance Services division with driving sustainable energy performance across their expanding portfolio of solar and hybrid power plants. However, the existing monitoring approach was manually intensive, limiting scalability and efficiency. Engineers had to access each plant’s supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system individually through static IPs—often keeping dozens of browser tabs open at once. In addition, they had to track work orders offline using spreadsheets, with no centralized system for ticketing or issue management. As the asset base expanded, this fragmented setup created bottlenecks, making it increasingly difficult to scale operations.
KP Group identified the need for a cloud-based, centralized monitoring platform to unify their entire operations and maintenance (O&M) ecosystem. They envisioned an all-in-one solution with action-driven analytics, executive-level reporting, contractual KPI tracking and customizable alerts. The aim was to drive operational agility, deliver superior service and strengthen stakeholder confidence across the board.
KP Group partnered with IBM to implement IBM® Maximo® Renewables, a comprehensive platform designed to transform monitoring, analytics and operations for energy producers. The solution seamlessly integrated KP Group’s self-hosted Microsoft Power BI platform with the Maximo data warehouse, eliminating manual reporting and facilitating automated hourly updates for both operational teams and investor dashboards.
With the full-suite deployment of Monitor, Analyze and Operate modules, the organization is now equipped with advanced computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) workflows, intuitive interfaces and real-time performance insights. With custom dashboards and automated alerts, teams can proactively detect and resolve issues such as zero-current string performance.
By leveraging Maximo Renewables, KP Group effectively manages generation guarantees. The solution enables the company to meet their contractual obligation to deliver at least 85% of the estimated generation and achieve 100% compliance. The platform also accounts for exclusions related to uncontrollable events, confirming both compliance and transparency with all stakeholders.
KP Group has onboarded 137 projects across 3 phases—each lasting 3 to 4 weeks—facilitating rapid value realization through a structured, phased approach.
Today, KPI Green OMS, KP Group’s Operation and Maintenance Services (OMS) division, operates with fully automated, hourly-based reporting through their self-hosted Power BI platform, seamlessly powered by IBM’s data warehouse. This approach has eliminated the need for manual intervention and use of spreadsheets. Their proprietary investor-level dashboards offer comprehensive revenue insights, while real-time operational dashboards keep teams aligned on plant-level performance.
The platform helps ensure full contractual compliance across all projects, including 85% generation guarantee tracking and automated handling of non-controllable event reporting. The solution has significantly reduced the risk of financial penalties, which has helped KP Group strengthen transparency with their customers.
Over 200 open access commercial and industrial (C&I) sub-projects are now unified under a single, streamlined reporting structure, revealing the platform’s scalability. Advanced analytics on more than 9,000 plant strings promote instant anomaly detection with real-time alerts.
With their first 100 projects onboarded and delivering value within weeks, KPI Green OMS is now poised to cut energy loss from corrective maintenance by up to 5%, highlighting the company’s strength as a data-driven leader in renewable energy operations and maintenance.
KP Group (link resides outside IBM), founded in 1994 and headquartered in Gujarat, India, is a top-tier renewable energy conglomerate active across solar, wind, hybrid and green-hydrogen domains. Backed by their own manufacturing hub, KP Group owns a 1.7 GW IPP portfolio (operational plus under execution). The company also maintains a 5.7 GW renewable portfolio and is progressing toward 10 GW+ by 2030. Beyond their self-owned fleet, KP Group delivers turnkey EPC and AI-driven O&M services to third-party IPP and captive customers, while advancing floating-solar arrays, utility-scale BESS and India’s emerging offshore-wind frontier. KP Group has 3 listed entities: KPI Green Energy, KP Energy and KP Green Engineering. They’re all renowned for automation strength and deep project-execution pedigree.
