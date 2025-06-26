KP Group has emerged as one of India’s most diversified renewable energy conglomerates, with over 5.7 GW of installed capacity and projects in the pipeline. The company has an ambitious target of 10+ GW by 2030. They currently manage a renewable energy portfolio exceeding 1.4 GW, spanning over 70 sites across India. With a growing customer base—comprising over 75 open access power purchase agreement (PPA) clients and over 130 captive power plant (CPP) customers—the organization recognized the need to enhance visibility, improve operational efficiency and scale effectively to meet rising demand.

To support this goal, KP Group tasked their Operation and Maintenance Services division with driving sustainable energy performance across their expanding portfolio of solar and hybrid power plants. However, the existing monitoring approach was manually intensive, limiting scalability and efficiency. Engineers had to access each plant’s supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system individually through static IPs—often keeping dozens of browser tabs open at once. In addition, they had to track work orders offline using spreadsheets, with no centralized system for ticketing or issue management. As the asset base expanded, this fragmented setup created bottlenecks, making it increasingly difficult to scale operations.

KP Group identified the need for a cloud-based, centralized monitoring platform to unify their entire operations and maintenance (O&M) ecosystem. They envisioned an all-in-one solution with action-driven analytics, executive-level reporting, contractual KPI tracking and customizable alerts. The aim was to drive operational agility, deliver superior service and strengthen stakeholder confidence across the board.