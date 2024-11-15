IBM Maximo Renewables bolsters asset lifecycle management portfolio

Managing renewable energy assets can be overwhelming for organizations due to their high volume of assets and their complexity. External factors like weather and debris can negatively impact energy output, system efficiency, and uptime—and routine inspection can be costly, time-intensive, and requires specific asset expertise. Therefore, a predictive maintenance solution that monitors energy generation of these assets, helps the user identify potential root-causes in the event of decreased energy generation, and recommends corrective actions is crucial.

Businesses are also facing high operating and maintenance (O&M) costs for these assets, and rising pressure on margins from stakeholders. In turn, operators of renewable power plants are left with an imminent need to effectively coordinate and optimize O&M decision intelligence across complex portfolios. IBM Maximo Renewables is designed to help tackle this challenge by enabling operators to monitor and analyze wind, solar, and energy storage assets, access insights on underlying performance issues, and get actionable recommendations to maximize their return on investment.

The release of IBM Maximo Renewables will enhance the capabilities of IBM Maximo Application Suite (MAS), IBM’s solution for asset lifecycle management. Moreover, it will further IBM’s leadership in the energy and utility space, an industry undergoing significant transformation and seeking solutions to manage and optimize renewable energy assets.

This renewable energy management technology is already helping organizations better visualize the performance of their renewable asset portfolios. For example, Param Renewables is using this technology to manage 6 gigawatts of renewable assets. This organization is the operations and management arm of Gensol, one of India's leading operations and management solution providers.