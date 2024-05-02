What is facilities management? Give a better workplace experience by ensuring the functionality, comfort and safety of the facilities and on the ground.

What is digital asset management? Combine both software and systems solutions to efficiently store, organize, manage, retrieve and distribute your digital assets.

What is field service management (FSM)? Learn how to effectively coordinate resources, employees and equipment, in work activities and operations off company property.

What is visual inspection? Inspect equipments to detect defects both in person and remotely using digital images to maintain quality and safety standards.

What is asset reliability? Learn why you need real-time visibility into the condition of your assets and a plan to keep them running smoothly when things break.

Asset lifecycle management strategy: What’s the best approach for your business? Learn why and how to build an effective asset lifecycle management strategy for operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

What is vibration analysis and how can it help optimize predictive maintenance? Learn the basics of vibration analysis and how it helps to identify, monitor and prevent mechanical failures and costly downtime.