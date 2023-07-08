What is total effective equipment performance (TEEP)?

TEEP considers factors such as availability, performance and quality to provide a comprehensive evaluation of current equipment effectiveness. For example, TEEP is widely used in manufacturing operations to measure and optimize machine performance and that of production lines. It provides insights into the overall effectiveness of the equipment and identifies areas for improvement.

TEEP is related to Overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), a metric that’s typically used to measure the effectiveness and performance of manufacturing processes or any individual piece of equipment. It provides insights into how well equipment is used and how efficiently it operates in producing goods or delivering services.

The OEE score is calculated with availability x performance x quality.¹

TEEP is calculated by multiplying four factors: availability, performance, quality and utilization.²

The main difference between these metrics is that while OEE measures the percentage of planned production time that is productive, TEEP measures the percentage of all time that is productive. It provides a holistic view of the effectiveness of the entire system.

If you are interested in understanding the maximum potential performance of your production line, including planned downtime for maintenance, changeovers or other scheduled events, TEEP is the performance metric to use. TEEP can be helpful in production capacity planning and determining the capabilities of your equipment or production line.