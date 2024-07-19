Asset lifecycle management best practices: Building a strategy for success

1. Planning

In the first stage of the asset lifecycle, stakeholders assess the need for a new asset, its projected value to the organization and its overall cost.

A critical part of the planning stage is assessing the overall value of the asset. During this stage, decision-makers must consider many different pieces of information to make an accurate assessment. One technique that is becoming increasingly valuable to the planning stage is the creation of a digital twin.

A digital twin is a virtual representation of an asset that a company intends to purchase. It allows the company to run tests and predict performance based on simulations. With a good digital twin, it’s possible to predict how an asset will perform under certain conditions and what it’s projected lifespan will be.

2. Procurement and installation

This stage concerns the purchase, transportation and installation of the asset, including how the asset will be put into operation, how it will be integrated with other assets the company owns and how data it generates will be incorporated into business decisions.

3. Utilization

This phase is critical to maximizing asset performance over time and extending its lifespan. Recently, asset management software like enterprise asset management systems (EAMs), have become an indispensable tool in helping businesses perform both predictive and preventative maintenance. We’ll go deeper into EAMs, the technologies underpinning them, the types of maintenance they enable and their implications for ALM best practices in another section.

4. Decommissioning and asset disposal

The final stage of the asset lifecycle is the disposal of the asset. At this point, it’s important to weigh the depreciation of the asset against the rising cost of maintaining it. Decision-makers will want to take a variety of factors into consideration to inform this decision, including asset uptime, projected lifespan and the shifting costs of fuel and spare parts.