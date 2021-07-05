What is a CMMS?

The benefits of CMMS include:

Asset visibility

Centralized information in the CMMS database enables maintenance managers and teams to almost instantly access asset data. This data includes details such as asset purchase dates, maintenance records, frequency of breakdowns, parts used, efficiency ratings and more.

Workflow visibility

Technician and other roles can customize dashboards and visualizations to assess status and progress virtually in real-time. Maintenance teams can rapidly discover where an asset is, what it needs, who should work on it and when.

Automation

Automating tasks such as ordering parts, replenishing MRO inventory, scheduling shifts, compiling information for audits and other administrative duties helps save time, reduce errors and improve productivity. This approach allows teams to focus on maintenance tasks rather than administrative tasks.

Streamlined processes

All parties involved can view and track work orders. Teams can share details across mobile devices to coordinate work in the field with operational centers. Material and resource distribution and use can be prioritized and optimized.

Managing field workforces

Managing internal and external field workforces can be complex and costly. CMMS and EAM capabilities can unify and cost-effectively deploy internal teams and external partnerships. The latest EAM systems offer advances in connectivity, mobility, augmented reality and blockchain to transform operations in the field.

Preventive maintenance

CMMS data enables maintenance operations to move from a reactive to a proactive approach, enabling the development of an advanced asset maintenance strategy. Data derived from daily activities, sensors, meters and other IoT instrumentation can deliver insights into processes and assets, inform preventive measures and trigger alerts before assets fail or underperform.

Consistency and knowledge transfer

CMMS can store documentation, repair manuals and media that capture maintenance procedures and link them to the relevant assets. This storage and management of information leads to consistent procedures and workmanship. It also ensures the preservation and transfer of this knowledge to new technicians, instead of losing it when employees leave.

Compliance management

Compliance audits can be disruptive to maintenance operations and asset-intensive businesses as a whole. CMMS data makes an audit exponentially easier by generating responses and reports tailored to an audit’s demands.

Health, safety and environment

In line with compliance management, CMMS and EAM offer central reporting for safety, health and environmental concerns. The objectives are to reduce risk and maintain a safe operating environment. CMMS and EAM can provide investigations to analyze recurring incidents or defects, incident and corrective action traceability, and process change management.