There’s often an impulse to regard preventive maintenance and predictive maintenance as completely distinct entities. Unfortunately, this attempt to frame the relationship in simple terms of preventive maintenance vs predictive maintenance misses a key point.



In reality, predictive maintenance is a more evolved form of preventive maintenance. Both types try to proactively anticipate and prevent mechanical failures. But predictive maintenance takes the concept even further.



Consider a single piece of industrial equipment. If we were practicing preventive maintenance on that equipment, we might use general information about that make and model of machine to formulate rough time estimates about when regular maintenance should be carried out on it. We would know approximately when maintenance should occur.



Predictive maintenance, on the other hand, is considerably more precise, and because of this, requires substantially more data. Information about the expected lifecycle of that equipment model is combined with historical data about the performance of that particular unit. Once armed with that extra data, predictive maintenance models can churn powerful predictions that let operators know with certainty when system failures will occur.



And because repairs scheduled through predictive maintenance occur exactly before they’re needed (and not according to a general timetable), no unnecessary repairs are made — which keeps maintenance budgets leaner.



Predictive maintenance flourishes in conjunction with IoT. With machines generating constant updates about their activities and condition, predictive maintenance models are now getting the abundance of data they need to produce crucially needed maintenance predictions.