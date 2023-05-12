What is the Internet of Things (IoT)?

IoT devices—also known as “smart objects”—can range from simple “smart home” devices like smart thermostats, to wearables like smartwatches and RFID-enabled clothing, to complex industrial machinery and transportation systems. Technologists are even envisioning entire “smart cities” predicated on IoT technologies.

IoT enables these smart devices to communicate with each other and with other internet-enabled devices. Like smartphones and gateways, creating a vast network of interconnected devices that can exchange data and perform various tasks autonomously. This can include:

monitoring environmental conditions in farms

managing traffic patterns with smart cars and other smart automotive devices

controlling machines and processes in factories

tracking inventory and shipments in warehouses

The potential applications of IoT are vast and varied, and its impact is already being felt across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, and agriculture. As the number of internet-connected devices continues to grow, IoT is likely to play an increasingly important role in shaping our world. Transforming the way that we live, work, and interact with each other.

In an enterprise context, IoT devices are used to monitor a wide range of parameters such as temperature, humidity, air quality, energy consumption, and machine performance. This data can be analyzed in real time to identify patterns, trends, and anomalies that can help businesses optimize their operations and improve their bottom line.