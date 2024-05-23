IoT solutions

Compose and extend apps that take advantage of data and analytics from your connected devices and sensors
IoT and IBM Cloud® are creating opportunities for growth

The Internet of Things (IoT) is the billions of physical devices around the world that are now connected to the internet, all collecting and sharing data.

By combining IoT data with IBM Cloud technologies, business can extract valuable insights to improve virtually every aspect of their operations and enable innovative, new business models.
Your device or gateway

Start with your device and connect it with an IBM Cloud recipe.
MQTT and HTTP

Connect to the IBM Cloud using open, lightweight MQTT or HTTP. 
IBM Watson® IoT Platform

Manage connected devices so your apps can access live and historical data.
REST and real-time APIs

Use highly-secure APIs to connect your apps with data from your devices.
Your application and analytics

Create analytic apps in the IBM Cloud, another cloud or your own servers.
Start small, scale fast

Connect, collect and start processing IoT data quickly and easily with the IBM Watson IoT® Platform.

 Value from your IoT data
Visualize, analyze and act

Take advantage of the analytics service for visualization and AI-driven analytics in the cloud.

Digital traceability

The IBM Blockchain is helping maintain trust in the food supply chain.

Enterprise asset management

Maintain visibility and control of intelligent assets in your operations with IoT and AI.

Facilities management

Reimagine space to meet ever-changing needs across your real estate and facilities.

Systems engineering

Scale your engineering processes across the product lifecycle with AI-driven insights.

Next Steps

Get started today. Take the first steps toward a better understanding of your assets, processes and data.

