Manage buildings to encourage eco-friendly practices and office sustainability through the real estate lifecycle. With IBM® TRIRIGA®, an integrated workplace management solution (IWMS), you can:

Include sustainability efforts criteria in space acquisition

Prioritize sustainability plan in construction and renovation projects

Enable energy efficiency with green buildings and leases

Integrate portfolio data to help waste reduction efforts

Reach carbon footprint goals with space optimization

Extend asset life with sustainable practices through improved maintenance and assessment