Identify resource intensive facilities and processes, analyze financial and environmental benefits, and automate carbon reduction
TRIRIGA Environmental Management Painel
Minimize the environmental impact of your buildings

Manage buildings to encourage eco-friendly practices and office sustainability through the real estate lifecycle. With IBM® TRIRIGA®, an integrated workplace management solution (IWMS), you can:

  • Include sustainability efforts criteria in space acquisition
  • Prioritize sustainability plan in construction and renovation projects
  • Enable energy efficiency with green buildings and leases
  • Integrate portfolio data to help waste reduction efforts
  • Reach carbon footprint goals with space optimization
  • Extend asset life with sustainable practices through improved maintenance and assessment
The key benefits of IBM TRIRIGA Application Suite for sustainability Save energy, reduce emissions and waste

Take advantage of a comprehensive environmental data repository for assets, facilities, and operations.

 Enable green leases

Unlock 11-22% of building energy consumption within office buildings by using less energy with green leases.

 Include ESG criteria in acquisitions and disposals

Use sustainable business practices to incorporate standard ESG and SLA objectives and terms into portfolio decision assessments.

 Reduce carbon footprint

Reach carbon footprint goals with space optimization. Space footprint is related to energy consumption.

 Extend asset life

Optimize operations through digital transformation of maintenance processes with system and component updates from service providers.

 Prioritize environmental improvement projects

Combat climate change by identifying planned capital projects for the greatest opportunities to target sustainability transformation.
