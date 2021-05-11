Today’s software and product development teams are tasked with creating offerings that are of high quality, meet safety-critical compliance and regulatory standards, are price-competitive, and are delivered quickly.

The solution is to adopt a pragmatic approach to managing the fundamentals — from requirements and modeling through development, product testing and release. Maximizing effectiveness requires an end-to-end view across the entire product lifecycle for all stakeholders.

IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) is the leading solution for managing product and software development.