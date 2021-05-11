Today’s software and product development teams are tasked with creating offerings that are of high quality, meet safety-critical compliance and regulatory standards, are price-competitive, and are delivered quickly.
The solution is to adopt a pragmatic approach to managing the fundamentals — from requirements and modeling through development, product testing and release. Maximizing effectiveness requires an end-to-end view across the entire product lifecycle for all stakeholders.
IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) is the leading solution for managing product and software development.
Adopting an end-to-end solution for the product and software development lifecycle makes it easier to coordinate multiple work streams and both collaborate and communicate across all stakeholders, including suppliers.
Keeping dispersed teams connected, enhancing real-time collaboration and allocation, automating repetitive tasks and improving traceability across the entire development lifecycle helps increase productivity of the development team.
Leveraging the visibility provided through an end-to-end approach enables transparency and traceability from requirements through testing. Continuous testing, improved change management and less rework lowers risk and improves quality.
Adopting a more agile approach to managing product and software development enhances productivity of your software engineering teams, lowers costly late-cycle rework and improves overall product quality.
Leveraging a single source of engineering data and processes, along with traceability, provides a strong foundation for validating compliance and documenting development status.
Being able to generate reports to understand the source of issues, communicate the status of the project and define areas of potential process improvement will help reduce cost, improve quality and ensure on-time delivery of products.
IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management is the leading platform for today’s complex product and software development. ELM extends the functionality of standard ALM tools, providing an integrated, end-to-end solution that offers full transparency and traceability across all engineering data.
IBM Engineering Lifecycle Optimization offerings expand standard ALM capabilities with enhanced functionality for analyzing engineering data, operating systems, managing processes, establishing best practices, generating custom reports and managing third-party integration adapters.
As product complexity grows, so does the need to provide better model-based systems design. The MBSE methodology lets diverse teams collaborate to analyze requirements, optimize design decisions and perform thorough validate of functionality. Plus, teams perform design reviews and automate delivery.
Requirements management serves as an essential practice and framework for product lifecycle management. It controls project scope, saving time and money. It also drives better insights for product development process, with enhanced traceability and improved collaboration.
Enabling effective collaboration in real time is critical for success across dispersed, multi-disciplined teams. Proper workflow management offers an open system architecture for collaboration, a streamlined agile development model and automation of governance.
Quality management creates benefit opportunities, but collaborative, web-based tools for comprehensive test planning are needed to boost product quality. Integrated test solutions provide extreme clarity for system analysis and real world immediate feedback, maximum efficiency and reduced cost.
Read the latest from industry experts on how digital transformation in engineering disciplines is changing the way people live and work.
Visit the Jazz User Community to learn more about Engineering Lifecycle Management.
Find out how engineering fuels resilience and breakthroughs in times of change.
Read the Kisaco research report to understand the Engineering ALM market landscape and why IBM has been ranked a leader for 2022.
Get started with the interactive product tour or book a consultation with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from IBM's engineering solutions.
Explore solutions to help you scale, improve data transparency, achieve compliance and pursue automation.
Schedule a one-on-one consultation with experts who can help you more easily manage each stage of the engineering lifecycle.