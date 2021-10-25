What is sustainability in business?

Early leaders in enterprise sustainability are applying digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) data, blockchain and hybrid cloud to help operationalize sustainability at scale. In the process, many are uncovering opportunities to increase efficiencies while creating more motivated, inspired employees and more satisfied, loyal customers. The key to a successful sustainability strategy is to balance environmental drivers with key differentiators and market demands.

Step one to creating a sustainable strategy is to ensure stakeholders have a clear and agreed-upon vision for the future state of the business. This might require outside help to get everyone on the same page. IBM Garage™ for sustainability experts can help your organization identify top challenges and opportunities, prioritize critical actions and measure outcomes against sustainability and business goals to realize results in weeks instead of months.

Next, follow a timebound framework approach to implementing the sustainable vision across every aspect of your organization. Document everything in an environmental management system with defined roles, responsibilities and accountability.

Finally, start with concrete initiatives that can generate tangible, measurable results and show value. This will demonstrate the value of sustainability in business to obtain more buy-in, create momentum, and scale.