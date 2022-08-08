What is predictive analytics?

Companies employ predictive analytics to find patterns in this data to identify risks and opportunities. Predictive analytics is often associated with big data and data science.

Today, companies today are inundated with data from log files to images and video, and all of this data resides in disparate data repositories across an organization. To gain insights from this data, data scientists use deep learning and machine learning algorithms to find patterns and make predictions about future events. Some of these statistical techniques include logistic and linear regression models, neural networks and decision trees. Some of these modeling techniques use initial predictive learnings to make additional predictive insights.