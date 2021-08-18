What is linear regression?

Business and organizational leaders can make better decisions by using linear regression techniques. Organizations collect masses of data, and linear regression helps them use that data to better manage reality — instead of relying on experience and intuition. You can take large amounts of raw data and transform it into actionable information.

You can also use linear regression to provide better insights by uncovering patterns and relationships that your business colleagues might have previously seen and thought they already understood. For example, performing an analysis of sales and purchase data can help you uncover specific purchasing patterns on particular days or at certain times. Insights gathered from regression analysis can help business leaders anticipate times when their company’s products will be in high demand.