What is semantic segmentation?

Image segmentation is an end-to-end image analysis process that divides a digital image into multiple segments and classifies the information contained in each region.

The three kinds of image segmentation tasks—semantic, instance and panoptic segmentation—assign labels to individual pixels in the image to mark the specific boundaries and shapes of different objects and regions in the image, classifying them by using information like color, contrast, placement within the image and other attributes.



Whereas semantic segmentation labels every single pixel contained in an image by its semantic class, instance segmentation and panoptic segmentation are used for different classification tasks.

Instance segmentation models focus only on the semantic classes contained in an image that can be counted: entities and objects like people, animals, trees, cars or fire hydrants. It detects any individual object, or instance, and then outputs a segmentation mask and specific identifier tag for each.

Panoptic segmentation models entail both kinds of information: they perform semantic segmentation and detect and segment individual object instances, delivering a more complete analysis of the image by assigning each pixel both a semantic label and (where appropriate) a unique instance identifier.