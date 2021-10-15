What is overfitting?

Overfitting defeats purpose of the machine learning model. Generalization of a model to new data is ultimately what allows us to use machine learning algorithms every day to make predictions and classify data.

When machine learning algorithms are constructed, they leverage a sample dataset to train the model. However, when the model trains for too long on sample data or when the model is too complex, it can start to learn the “noise,” or irrelevant information, within the dataset. When the model memorizes the noise and fits too closely to the training set, the model becomes “overfitted,” and it is unable to generalize well to new data. If a model cannot generalize well to new data, then it will not be able to perform the classification or prediction tasks that it was intended for.

Low error rates and a high variance are good indicators of overfitting. In order to prevent this type of behavior, part of the training dataset is typically set aside as the “test set” to check for overfitting. If the training data has a low error rate and the test data has a high error rate, it signals overfitting.