What is collaborative filtering?

At times, literature describes memory-based methods as instance-based learning methods. This points to how user and item-based filtering make predictions specific to a given instance of user-item interaction, such as a target user’s rating for an unseen movie.

By contrast, model-based methods create a predictive machine learning model of the data. The model uses present values in the user-item matrix as the training dataset and produces predictions for missing values with the resultant model. Model-based methods thus use data science techniques and machine learning algorithms such as decision trees, Bayes classifiers, and neural networks to recommend items to users.8

Matrix factorization is a widely discussed collaborative filtering method often classified as a type of latent factor model. As a latent factor model, matrix factorization assumes user-user or item-item similarity can be determined through a select number of features. For instance, a user’s book rating may be predicted using only book genre and user age or gender. This lower-dimensional representation thereby aims to explain, for example, book ratings by characterizing items and users according to a few select features pulled from user feedback data.9 Because it reduces the features of a given vector space, matrix factorization also serves as a dimensionality reduction method.10