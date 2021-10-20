What is random forest?

Since the random forest model is made up of multiple decision trees, it would be helpful to start by describing the decision tree algorithm briefly. Decision trees start with a basic question, such as, “Should I surf?” From there, you can ask a series of questions to determine an answer, such as, “Is it a long period swell?” or “Is the wind blowing offshore?”. These questions make up the decision nodes in the tree, acting as a means to split the data. Each question helps an individual to arrive at a final decision, which would be denoted by the leaf node. Observations that fit the criteria will follow the “Yes” branch and those that don’t will follow the alternate path. Decision trees seek to find the best split to subset the data, and they are typically trained through the Classification and Regression Tree (CART) algorithm. Metrics, such as Gini impurity, information gain, or mean square error (MSE), can be used to evaluate the quality of the split.

This decision tree is an example of a classification problem, where the class labels are "surf" and "don't surf."

While decision trees are common supervised learning algorithms, they can be prone to problems, such as bias and overfitting. However, when multiple decision trees form an ensemble in the random forest algorithm, they predict more accurate results, particularly when the individual trees are uncorrelated with each other.