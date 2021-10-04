The k-NN algorithm has been utilized within a variety of applications, largely within classification. Some of these use cases include:

- Data preprocessing: Datasets frequently have missing values, but the KNN algorithm can estimate for those values in a process known as missing data imputation.

- Recommendation Engines: Using clickstream data from websites, the KNN algorithm has been used to provide automatic recommendations to users on additional content. This research (link resides outside ibm.com) shows that the a user is assigned to a particular group, and based on that group’s user behavior, they are given a recommendation. However, given the scaling issues with KNN, this approach may not be optimal for larger datasets.

- Finance: It has also been used in a variety of finance and economic use cases. For example, one paper (link resides outside ibm.com) shows how using KNN on credit data can help banks assess risk of a loan to an organization or individual. It is used to determine the credit-worthiness of a loan applicant. Another journal (link resides outside ibm.com) highlights its use in stock market forecasting, currency exchange rates, trading futures, and money laundering analyses.

- Healthcare: KNN has also had application within the healthcare industry, making predictions on the risk of heart attacks and prostate cancer. The algorithm works by calculating the most likely gene expressions.

- Pattern Recognition: KNN has also assisted in identifying patterns, such as in text and digit classification (link resides outside ibm.com). This has been particularly helpful in identifying handwritten numbers that you might find on forms or mailing envelopes.