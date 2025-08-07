What are LLM parameters?

Weights are numerical values that represent the importance that the LLM assigns to a specific input. Not all inputs are treated equally by the artificial intelligence (AI) model when generating responses. The higher an input’s weight, the more relevant it is to the model’s output.

Trainable parameter settings such as weights are configured by a model’s learning algorithm during the training process. The learning algorithm measures the machine learning (ML) model’s performance with a loss function , which attempts to minimize error through optimizing the model’s parameters .

Within neural networks, weights are multipliers that determine the signal strength from one neuron layer to the next. Signals must meet the activation function’s strength threshold to advance through the network. As such, weights directly affect how a network propagates data forward through its layers.