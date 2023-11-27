What is prompt engineering?

The primary benefit of prompt engineering is the ability to achieve optimized outputs with minimal post-generation effort. Generative AI outputs can be mixed in quality, often requiring skilled practitioners to review and revise. By crafting precise prompts, prompt engineers ensure that AI-generated output aligns with the desired goals and criteria, reducing the need for extensive post-processing.



It is also the purview of the prompt engineer to understand how to get the best results out of the variety of generative AI models on the market. For example, writing prompts for Open AI’s GPT-3 or GPT-4 differs from writing prompts for Google Bard. Bard can access information through Google Search, so it can be instructed to integrate more up-to-date information into its results. However, ChatGPT is the better tool for ingesting and summarizing text, as that was its primary design function. Well-crafted prompts guide AI models to create more relevant, accurate and personalized responses. Because AI systems evolve with use, highly engineered prompts make long-term interactions with AI more efficient and satisfying.



Clever prompt engineers working in open-source environments are pushing generative AI to do incredible things not necessarily a part of their initial design scope and are producing some surprising real-world results. For example, researchers developed a new AI system that can translate language without being trained on a parallel text; engineers are embedding generative AI in games to engage human players in truly responsive storytelling and even to gain accurate new insights into the astronomical phenomena of black holes. Prompt engineering will become even more critical as generative AI systems grow in scope and complexity.