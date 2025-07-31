What is prompt optimization?

In recent years, the rise of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT by OpenAI, Claude by Anthropic and IBM® watsonx.ai® have transformed the way we interact with large language models (LLMs). These models can generate human-like responses across a wide variety of tasks—from creative writing to customer support, from coding assistance to decision support in enterprise environments.

However, the quality of these outputs doesn’t depend solely on the AI models themselves. In many cases, it hinges on how the prompt is crafted. Even small changes to the initial prompt can significantly affect the model response—sometimes improving relevance, accuracy or coherence, and other times making it worse.

This area is where prompt optimization comes into focus. It refers to the practice of refining input prompts to generate more accurate, relevant and high-quality results from LLMs.

This article explores how optimizing your prompts—through refinement, iteration and context—can help you unlock better outputs from LLMs. But first, let’s define what prompt optimization really means and how it fits into the broader landscape of AI interactions.