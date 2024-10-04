What is few shot prompting?

User query: The process begins with a user query, such as "This product is very cost effective".

Vector store: All examples are stored in a vector store, a database optimized for semantic search. When a user query is received, the system performs semantic matching to find the most relevant examples from the vector store.

Retrieving relevant examples: Only the most relevant examples are retrieved and used to form the prompt. In this example, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) is utilized to retrieve the examples from a vector store, which helps tailor the prompt to the specific query. While RAG is not universally required for few-shot prompting, it can significantly enhance the process by ensuring that the most contextually relevant examples are used, thereby improving the model's performance in certain scenarios.

Prompt formation: The prompt is constructed with the retrieved examples and the user query. For instance, the prompt might look like this: