AI jailbreaks occur when hackers exploit vulnerabilities in AI systems to bypass their ethical guidelines and perform restricted actions. They use common AI jailbreak techniques, such as prompt injections and roleplay scenarios.

Originally, the term “jailbreaking” referred to removing restrictions on mobile devices, particularly iOS devices from Apple. As AI became more prevalent and accessible, the concept of jailbreaking moved into the AI domain.

AI jailbreaking techniques often target large language models (LLMs) used in applications such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and newer generative AI (gen AI) models, such as Gemini and Claude from Anthropic. Hackers prey on AI chatbots because they’re trained to be helpful, trusting and, thanks to natural language processing (NLP), capable of understanding context.

This inherent directive to assist makes AI chatbots susceptible to manipulation through ambiguous or manipulative language. These vulnerabilities underscore the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures within AI systems because jailbreaks can significantly compromise the functions and ethical standards of AI applications.