GPT models form the foundation of many generative AI applications such as ChatGPT. Like many forms of AI, GPT is designed to automate tasks with the goal of simulating human-created output.

AI research firm OpenAI introduced the first GPT model, dubbed GPT-1, in 2018. Since then, they have released several advances in the GPT line of AI models. The most recent GPT model is GPT-4, which released in early 2023. In May 2024, OpenAI announced the multilingual and multimodal GPT-4o1, capable of processing audio, visual and text inputs in real time.

As a foundation model, GPT has undergone subsequent fine-tuning and been adapted to a wide range of downstream specific tasks. Beyond text-based applications, GPT powers artificial intelligence (AI) apps that generate and analyze images through computer vision, write code, process data and more. These apps connect to GPT through application programming interfaces (APIs), which allow them to pass data back and forth.