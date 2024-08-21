Eliminating AI bias requires drilling down into datasets, machine learning algorithms and other elements of AI systems to identify sources of potential bias.

Training data bias

AI systems learn to make decisions based on training data, so it is essential to assess datasets for the presence of bias. One method is to review data sampling for over- or underrepresented groups within the training data. For example, training data for a facial recognition algorithm that over-represents white people may create errors when attempting facial recognition for people of color. Similarly, security data that includes information gathered in geographic areas that are predominantly black could create racial bias in AI tools used by police.

Bias can also result from how the training data is labeled. For example, AI recruiting tools that use inconsistent labeling or exclude or over-represent certain characteristics could eliminate qualified job applicants from consideration.

Algorithmic bias

Using flawed training data can result in algorithms that repeatedly produce errors, unfair outcomes, or even amplify the bias inherent in the flawed data. Algorithmic bias can also be caused by programming errors, such as a developer unfairly weighting factors in algorithm decision-making based on their own conscious or unconscious biases. For example, indicators like income or vocabulary might be used by the algorithm to unintentionally discriminate against people of a certain race or gender.

Cognitive bias

When people process information and make judgments, we are inevitably influenced by our experiences and our preferences. As a result, people may build these biases into AI systems through the selection of data or how the data is weighted. For example, cognitive bias could lead to favoring datasets gathered from Americans rather than sampling from a range of populations around the globe.

According to NIST, this source of bias is more common than you might think. In its report Towards a Standard for Identifying and Managing Bias in Artificial Intelligence (NIST Special Publication 1270), NIST noted that “human and systemic institutional and societal factors are significant sources of AI bias as well, and are currently overlooked. Successfully meeting this challenge will require taking all forms of bias into account. This means expanding our perspective beyond the machine learning pipeline to recognize and investigate how this technology is both created within and impacts our society.”