The future of procurement: Moving beyond cost savings to AI-driven value creation

For decades, procurement has been defined by its ability to cut costs and improve efficiency. Accordingly, traditional automation and procurement technologies have improved processes, but they have not fundamentally changed how procurement delivers value.

But today, Chief Procurement Officers (CPOs) and procurement leaders are under increasing pressure to do more than just drive savings. They must navigate supply chain disruptions, mitigate risk, help ensure compliance and contribute to broader strategic objectives. With the rise of generative AI (gen AI), the function is undergoing a profound transformation, one that moves beyond transactional automation to strategic intelligence and value extraction.