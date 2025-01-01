Home

 AI agents for procurement
Accelerate AI procurement transformation with enterprise-ready, prebuilt AI agents
Illustration shows schedular for contractor meetings

Take procurement to the next level

IBM watsonx® Procurement Agents help procurement professionals reduce costs, eliminate inefficiencies and improve supplier management. You can start with prebuilt agents for faster results or create your own automations with no code. Over time, all your agents can be integrated into a single conversational experience. By connecting effortlessly to existing systems, Orchestrate enhances strategic sourcing and turns procurement into a competitive advantage.
Get an agent up and running in minutes. Here's how: 01 Build, extend and customize without code

Build AI agents on our intuitive interface, no coding skills required. Preview, optimize for your specific procurement workflows, and deploy rapidly.

 02 Connect to applications

Bridge the gap between agents and common enterprise applications through prebuilt tools connecting to over 80 leading enterprise apps.

 03 Deploy to your preferred channels

Manage authentication centrally across several APIs and systems with enterprise-grade security controls.

IBM watsonx Procurement Agents: Sign up

We are making development faster and more accessible with prebuilt agents for high-demand procurement use cases.

Expert agents for high ROI use cases

Streamline with AI-driven insights

Assess financial stability, payment history and environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. Procurement teams can help ensure compliance and mitigate risks with supplier risk insights and supplier onboarding agents, achieving 75% efficiency gains and mapping 95% of suppliers to trusted risk and ESG scores. 
Enhance procurement efficiency

The Purchasing Agent automates key workflows such as PR, PO and GR tracking, reducing helpdesk reliance and boosting resolution speed by 50%. Procurement teams, suppliers and requesters can check statuses, modify orders and streamline operations with AI-powered self-service capabilities, cutting helpdesk tickets by 45% while helping to ensure faster, more agile purchasing.
Optimize sourcing and contract management

The RFx Agent simplifies supplier selection with AI-generated RFPs, while the Contracts Management Agent streamlines contract creation and compliance tracking. These tools improve cycle times by 70%, enhance contract governance, and free procurement teams to focus on strategic decisions and supplier negotiations.
Accelerate invoice processing

The Invoice Management Agent enables procurement teams and suppliers to create, modify and track invoices, reducing time to close invoices by 88%. The Blocked Invoice Resolution Agent helps resolve discrepancies in pricing, quantity and overspent POs, cutting blocked invoice resolution time by over 90%. 
Integrations for the procurement professional

IBM watsonx Orchestrate integrates with the top tools that you use every day to accomplish common tasks.

Take the next step

Get ahead with AI-powered procurement automation. Join the waitlist for our prebuilt agents to streamline supplier management, purchasing, invoicing and more.

