Interactive demos

Explore how generative AI assistants can lighten your workload and improve productivity
Explore a 5-minute click-through demo for a wide range of use cases.
Procurement - user experience Invoice analysis to mitigate risks

Discover how the procurement assistant makes risk analysis seamless and streamlines your workflows.

Procurement - builder experience Build a procurement assistant

Explore how to build the procurement assistant by using the low-code assistant builder from IBM watsonx™ Orchestrate.

Procurement - user experience Simplify purchase order creation

Observe how the procurement assistant streamlines the initiation of purchase orders and automates the approval process through an intuitive conversational interface.

Explore more
Video series IBM watsonx Orchestrate: AI Assistant Builder

Explore how the AI assistant builder in watsonx Orchestrate enables you to design and deploy purpose-built assistants for automating work across domains in your business.

 The builder experience in watsonx Orchestrate

Discover the builder features in watsonx Orchestrate with this video, showcasing all the key functions and emphasizing their value to the builder experience.

 Welcome to watsonx Orchestrate

Take an introductory tour of watsonx Orchestrate, showcasing how to use the platform's UI and its key features.

 Take procurement to the next level with watsonx Orchestrate

Transform your procurement with IBM watsonx Orchestrate by using automation and generative AI.

Interested in learning more about IBM watsonx Orchestrate? See how it can support your team.

