Choose the watsonx Orchestrate edition that matches the needs of your organization and frees up time so you can focus on high-value work.
Price
USD 1,500/month*
USD 4,500/month*
Resource Units (included per month)
1,000
5,000
Term
12 month subscription
12 month subscription
Custom Conversational AI Assistants
10
30
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Up to 6,000
Up to 30,000
Analytics data retention
7 days
30 days
Published versions per assistant
10 version
30 versions
Session timeout limit
5 minutes
24 hours
Industry Leading NLP (Natural Language Processing)
Messaging Channel integrations (web chat, SMS and MMS, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, API/SDK)
Analytics with problem identification
Export chat logs
Conversational search*
Conversational skills*
Intelligent information gathering*
Decision Services
Workflow Automation
Document Processing
Build Gen AI Automations
Skill flow Builder
Prebuilt skills catalogue, dynamic context switching automatically asks clarifying questions
Custom skills builder
560+ Pre-built skills
40+ App Integrations
Connects to Enterprise System, build, deploy, and manage software robots, data entry and extraction
Collaborate w/ human colleagues, handoff to human agents, seamless transitions between Al and humans
Analytics with problem identification, export chat logs
Per topic completion failure analysis, real-time business analytics
Analytics Dashboard(high level performance metrics, per topic completion view); Custom KPIs and Analytics (export)
Monitor skills; Monitor Teams
Resource Units in 1,000 lots
USD 800*
USD 800*
Intent and Entity Recognition
Autocorrection
Disambiguation, digressions
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
A Resource Unit (RU) serves as a pricing metric, gauging the resources utilized autonomously during the execution of automation workloads within the watsonx Orchestrate platform. These workloads may commence either through API calls or conversational AI.
The quantity of RUs expended is contingent on the execution of automation capabilities. Each RU category is individually metered daily and then aggregated monthly according to the specific RU type. This approach guarantees that you pay accurately for your actual usage.
Ability to model and manage business decisions in an easy-to-use, low-code UI. Integrated with watsonx Orchestrate’s conversational capabilities, users can more efficiently interact with the system, calling upon decision engines, and obtaining insights without the need for manual intervention. The conversion ratio is as follows: 3 decision executions: 1 Resource Unit (RU).
Ability to create and execute workflows by automating repetitive, rule-based, or manual tasks. It involves the design, execution, and optimization of a series of interconnected tasks or processes within an organization. Benefits include improved productivity, reduction in errors, and accelerated task completion. The conversation ratio is as follows: 10 workflow activity executions: 1 Resource Unit (RU).
Each 1,000 tokens processed by a model equals one (1) resource unit. A token is a unit of input and output content such as individual words, subwords or characters of a sentence used in both generation and training.
watsonx Orchestrate measures RU and RU Types using its platform layer. This enables monitoring of consumption metrics against contract limits. Additionally, the platform facilitates monitoring the remaining duration of a subscription and provides notifications when usage thresholds reach 80%, 90%, and 100%.
Conversational Skills - A new generative AI feature that enables builders to call on skills in their conversations that automate specific tasks as part of a seamless conversational experience in natural language governed by deterministic business logic.
Conversational Search - A new generative AI feature that uses native, no-code retrieval augmented generation (RAG) so that line-of-business users and SMEs can quickly add content from their knowledge base to their assistants to answer questions in natural conversation without manual authoring.
The Unified Automation Builder is a tool that allows teams to build automations quickly, wrap them as skills and extend the investments they have already made in automation tools by discovering their automations within watsonx Orchestrate and putting them to work across their organization. Leveraging Workflow, Decisions, Document processing, Systems integrations, and RPA, users can accelerate time-to-develop, time-to-deployment, and time-to-value. Users can also combine internal systems, third-party tools to accomplish and prebuilt skills to endless use cases across their business.
Decision Executions
Workflow Activity Executions
Document Processing
Ability to process documents through automation such as extracting information, interpreting content, and organizing data from various types of documents. The conversion ratio is as follows: 7 pages processed: 1 Resource Unit (RU).
Learn more about Automation Builder in watsonx Orchestrate.
IBM Assistant Builder is a visual tool that helps you create, customize, and deploy intelligent virtual assistants, also known as chatbots, without requiring coding expertise. It provides a drag-and-drop interface for building conversational experiences, integrating with external systems, and managing your virtual assistants. Learn more.
Users building skills will not consume RUs as we want to encourage teams to build AI Assistants and only consume resources once real value is realized. We believe that AI Assistants have the potential to revolutionize the way businesses operate, and we want to democratize access to this technology so that all companies can benefit. By making builder seats free, we remove the financial barrier that could prevent some businesses from experimenting with AI Assistants.
IBM Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is a technology that helps organizations automate repetitive, rule-based tasks across multiple applications and systems. It uses software robots, or "bots," to mimic the actions of human users, such as filling out forms, copying and pasting data, and interacting with applications. Learn more.
