The AI assistant builder in watsonx Orchestrate is a next-generation builder studio that leverages the power of generative AI and digital skills to empower organizations and domain experts to quickly and easily create new and compelling AI assistants through a powerful low-code experience. Leveraging purpose-built AI assistants, customers and employees can seamlessly complete tasks and complex processes facilitated by a highly engaging natural language experience.

The AI assistant builder experience in watsonx Orchestrate provides builders with access to a low-code generative AI and automation studio to stand-up large language model (LLM) powered assistants that are grounded in business context, data, and automation. The AI assistant builder enables you to extend your investments in automation and scale adoption through a highly conversational interface infused with AI that you can trust. Generative AI capabilities are delivered natively by IBM’s trusted and transparent LLMs fine-tuned for specific business functions. Builders have the flexibility and control to decide when and how LLMs are leveraged via choosing a base LLM, content grounding, AI-guided actions, and conversational skills. IBM watsonx Orchestrate provides natural, optimized experiences for your customers and employees, guiding them through the completion of multi-step processes while letting generative AI do the heavy lifting.