IBM Agent Connect
Bring your best in breed AI agents to IBM watsonx Orchestrate
Partner with us
Illustration of hand touching circle connected to three rows of shapes depicting skills

Any agent. Any framework. watsonx Orchestrate.

Join the growing agent ecosystem and capitalize on the exploding market for AI agents and intelligent automation. Build and offer your specialized agents in the watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog, reaching a broad customer base and driving new revenue streams. Whether you build on watsonx Orchestrate or your own platform, we provide the tools and support to help you succeed.

 Explore the documentation Learn more about Agent Catalog

Benefits

Framework agnostic

Integrate with agents built with any framework, including LangChain, LangGraph, CrewAI, and custom frameworks.
Multi-agent orchestration

Enable your agents to work together with other specialized agents.
Enterprise integration

Leverage IBM watsonx Orchestrate’s enterprise features for security, governance, and scalability.
Simplified development

Reduce integration complexity with standardized protocols and specifications.

Join our partners

Take the next step

Partner with us to help unlock the future of enterprise AI. Sign up to join the IBM Agent Connect partner program. 

 Sign up today