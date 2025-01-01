Customize watsonx Orchestrate to handle the work unique to you,
when and where you need the help

Discover AI agents for the tools you love

 

The Agent Catalog is the one-stop shop to find custom agents, agents published by IBM and partner-built agents. You can search by domain, use case or application name to quickly find the right tool or agent for the job. For builders, this means more flexibility, faster collaboration and a wider canvas to create with—no more silos, no more limitations. It's AI tool discovery, reimagined for an open ecosystem.

Capabilities

Get started faster with pre-built watsonx agents for business

Pre-built AI agents for business domains such as HR, Sales and Procurement help you get started faster with out-of-the-box integrations, tools and workflows.
Discover Partner agents for your favorite tools

Find and connect to agents from any source, whether they are built on the IBM® watsonx® platform or built on external platforms and consumed in watsonx® Orchestrate®.
Connect to all of your applications and tools in one place

The tools that agents use can vary in type and flexibility and can include entirely separate agents, enabling collaboration with expert agents across different business areas.

Multi-agent orchestration

Coordinate between multiple agents and intelligently select the best action, tools or workflow based on context. Multi-agent collaboration allows you to simplify complex tasks, eliminate bottlenecks and accelerate work.
Unified user experience no matter the tool 

Access AI agents, business applications and automation tools in a single, streamlined interface without toggling between multiple systems.
Smarter discoverability of tools and information 

Interact with the interface in natural language to quickly access what you need and complete workflows, when you need it. 
Enable agent collaboration across your organization

Deploy multi-agent systems with minimal configuration. IBM watsonx Orchestrate manages the planning and routing across agents and tools so you don’t have to build it yourself.
Enable agent collaboration across your organization

Deploy multi-agent systems with minimal configuration. IBM watsonx Orchestrate manages the planning and routing across agents and tools so you don’t have to build it yourself.

Partner with us

Join the Agent Connect partner program, a growing ecosystem of premier partners in the exploding market for AI agents and intelligent automation. Build and offer your specialized agents in the watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog to reach a broad customer base and drive new revenue streams. Whether you build on watsonx Orchestrate or your own platform, we provide the tools and support to help you succeed.

 Learn more about Agent Connect
