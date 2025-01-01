AI Agents for Customer Service
Empower your customer service team and delight your customers with prebuilt AI agents designed for your business
Illustration of customer service ai agent

A new era of customer and employee experience

Today’s customers expect fast, seamless service. Meanwhile, employees are bogged down by repetitive, time-consuming tasks that divert their focus from more complex cases. IBM's intelligent digital and voice-based AI agents provide 24/7 support to meet your team’s and customer’s needs. They can autonomously handle service request for quick results. Deployed in your call center, AI agents can boost efficiency and offer valuable contact center insights. 
Get an agent up and running in minutes. Here's how: 01 Build, extend and customize without writing code

No coding skills required to build AI agents on our intuitive interface. Preview, optimize for your specific customer service workflows and deploy rapidly.

 02 Connect to applications

Bridge the gap between agents and common enterprise applications through pre-built tools connecting to 80+ leading enterprise apps.

 03 Deploy to your preferred channels

Manage authentication centrally across several APIs and systems with enterprise-grade security controls.

watsonx Customer Care Agents coming soon

We are making development faster and more accessible with prebuilt agents for highly sought customer service use cases. Join the waitlist.

Expert Agents for every business need

Say goodbye to long wait times

Transform your call center with voice AI agents that swiftly answer incoming calls , have a clear and friendly voice, and ensure that customers receive immediate, accurate responses. AI agents enhance call center efficiency and reduce operational costs, enabling teams to exceed on targets for cost per call, call handling times, first-time resolution rates, Net Promoter Score (NPS), and Customer Satisfaction (CSAT).
Empower your customer service reps

AI agents work alongside human customer service reps to help employees get their job done quickly and accurately. The AI agents sort customer questions and gather information before transferring the case to the support team. They can provide insights and relevant information during these interactions, letting human agents respond to customer inquiries more quickly and confidently. This helps slash response times and enhance first-call resolution rates.
Increase customer satisfaction

Address customer issues in real-time, on any channels, to increase customer satisfaction. Make your AI customer service agents available on your website, on mobile apps, over the phone or on social media messaging apps. To ensure a smooth handoff to human agents when required, connect your agents to your contact center platform.
Make smarter decisions with better insights

AI agents analyze every customer conversation to uncover patterns, sentiment, and root causes. These insights help teams identify top contact drivers, performance gaps, and opportunities for automation. By turning conversation data into actionable intelligence, support leaders can make smarter decisions to continuously improve customer experience and operational efficiency.
Integrations for the customer care professional

IBM watsonx Orchestrate empowers customer service teams to launch AI agents that work with more than 80 leading enterprise apps, tapping into a broad set of customer service tools that companies use every day.

Next Steps

Ready to build your own powerful AI agents and see what they can do for your customer service team? Start now in watsonx Orchestrate, without writing code.

