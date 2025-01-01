Home

AI and ML

watsonx

watsonx Orchestrate

 AI agents for sales
Enable your sales team to unlock their full potential
Join the waitlist
Illustration showing a person pointing to dollar signs

Reshaping sales with agentic AI

In today’s sales landscape, organizations face ambitious growth targets while navigating lengthy and intricate sales processes. Prebuilt AI Sales Agents on IBM watsonx® Orchestrate™ automate high-impact sales tasks out of the box—no coding or data science team required—boosting productivity and empowering your team to work more efficiently to achieve stronger outcomes at every stage of the sales cycle.
Get an agent up and running in minutes. Here's how: 01 Build, extend and customize without writing code

Build AI agents on our intuitive interface, no coding skills required. Preview, optimize for your specific sales workflows, and deploy rapidly.

 02 Connect to applications

Bridge the gap between agents and common enterprise applications through prebuilt tools connecting to over 80 leading enterprise apps.

 03 Deploy to your preferred channels

Manage authentication centrally across several APIs and systems with enterprise-grade security controls.

watsonx Sales Agents: Sign up

We’re accelerating the delivery of prebuilt sales agents to make powerful automation available sooner for high-demand sales use cases.

 Join the waitlist

Expert AI agents for high ROI sales use cases

Streamline the sales flow

Sales teams lose valuable hours on repetitive tasks, pursuing unqualified leads and piecing together data from disconnected tools. Our AI agents solve this challenge by optimizing every step of the sales process.
Empower your sales team

Our quickstart AI agents equip your sales team with instant competitive insights and content. IBM watsonx® Sales Agents compare product capabilities, highlight key differentiators and prioritize leads based on real-time data. With a centralized hub for sales assets, your team engages prospects faster, driving stronger conversions.
Drive action with insights

Our AI agents streamline RFP management by handling responses end-to-end, from drafting to delivery, while also analyzing sentiment to help sales teams gauge client emotions and refine strategies. The platform extracts actionable insights, highlighting key follow-ups to help ensure nothing is missed.
Streamline the sales flow

Sales teams lose valuable hours on repetitive tasks, pursuing unqualified leads and piecing together data from disconnected tools. Our AI agents solve this challenge by optimizing every step of the sales process.
Empower your sales team

Our quickstart AI agents equip your sales team with instant competitive insights and content. IBM watsonx® Sales Agents compare product capabilities, highlight key differentiators and prioritize leads based on real-time data. With a centralized hub for sales assets, your team engages prospects faster, driving stronger conversions.
Drive action with insights

Our AI agents streamline RFP management by handling responses end-to-end, from drafting to delivery, while also analyzing sentiment to help sales teams gauge client emotions and refine strategies. The platform extracts actionable insights, highlighting key follow-ups to help ensure nothing is missed.

Integrations for the sales professional

IBM watsonx Orchestrate empowers sales teams to launch AI agents that work with more than 80 leading enterprise apps, tapping into a broad set of sales tools that companies use every day, helping ensure support across the full sales lifecycle, from identifying potential leads to closing deals.

 See all integrations
Take the next step

See how you can build tailored agents with no-code in Orchestrate. Take the next step toward smarter, faster sales processes. 

 Book a live demo