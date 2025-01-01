AI agents for sales

Home
In today’s sales landscape, organizations face ambitious growth targets while navigating lengthy and intricate sales processes. Prebuilt AI Sales Agents on IBM watsonx® Orchestrate™ automate high-impact sales tasks out of the box—no coding or data science team required—boosting productivity and empowering your team to work more efficiently to achieve stronger outcomes at every stage of the sales cycle.
Build AI agents on our intuitive interface, no coding skills required. Preview, optimize for your specific sales workflows, and deploy rapidly.
Bridge the gap between agents and common enterprise applications through prebuilt tools connecting to over 80 leading enterprise apps.
Manage authentication centrally across several APIs and systems with enterprise-grade security controls.
IBM watsonx Orchestrate empowers sales teams to launch AI agents that work with more than 80 leading enterprise apps, tapping into a broad set of sales tools that companies use every day, helping ensure support across the full sales lifecycle, from identifying potential leads to closing deals.