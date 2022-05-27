Learn how Comparus is using AI to achieve innovative process orchestration with a conversational “banking assistant.”
Learn how a research and development firm is using IBM watsonx Orchestrate to help reduce errors and alleviate operational burdens.
Learn how FloCareer is planning to expand its global team with responsible AI.
This hair care franchise is aiming to grow its workforce by 30% and improve employee productivity and engagement using responsible AI and intelligent automation.
Using AI to achieve a measurable increase in employee learning satisfaction, IBM HR transforms learning event management with AI assistant, cHaRlie.
Using digital workers to automate data gathering, IBM® HR empowers human staff to devote more time to high-value tasks.
Discover how Tricon Steamship Agency, Inc is orchestrating efficient imports and exports with IBM watsonx
Read expert viewpoints on trending topics around business automation, human resources and more.
Learn how business professionals constantly seek innovative ways to streamline processes, enhance productivity and drive growth.
Learn how knowledge workers, typically those with advanced training and years of experience, have become a valuable asset for companies worldwide.
Build an efficient and effective recruitment process, especially relevant in tight or competitive job markets.
Learn how the trend toward slow productivity for businesses and employees rethinks what productivity looks like and creates an environment where quality of work is emphasized over quantity of work.
Learn how consistent employee experiences—the good and the bad—shape the overall culture of an organization.
Learn the many ways generative AI can revolutionize businesses and transform AI adoption for developers.
Explore the concepts that enable IBM watsonx Orchestrate™ to streamline your work.
Learn about chatbots, which simulate human conversation to create better customer experiences.
Understand how natural language processing helps build machines that respond in the same way humans do.
Learn how LLMs operate by leveraging deep learning techniques and vast amounts of textual data.
Learn about business process management and how it can help you automate, improve efficiency and reduce costs.
Learn about conversational AI and how it helps organizations engage customers and deliver services.
Learn about robotic process automation, a form of business process automation technology that uses software robots to automate tasks performed by humans.
Learn about digital workers and how they can help your workforce to achieve faster and better outcomes.
Tune in to hear IBM experts, partners, and clients discuss a practical approach to applying Generative AI and real use cases deployed today by IBM clients.
Listen to experts as they decode the challenges and expectation in the HR function in the age of generative AI.
With IBM watsonx Orchestrate software development kit (SDK) you can develop custom skills to your digital worker.
Introduction to IBM watsonx Orchestrate fundamentals: how it works, how to create custom skills and the digital employee.
A guide to importing skills into IBM watsonx Orchestrate with OpenAPI, and building and testing imported skills.
Guidelines for building custom skills in IBM watsonx Orchestrate that will integrate seamlessly with the out-of-the-box content.
Using the "Hello world!" tutorial, you will learn the basics of creating and exporting skills to Orchestrate.
The "Pet Store" tutorial teaches builders how to create and export more complex skills to Orchestrate for a wider array of use cases.
The IBM RPA tutorial teaches you how to create an RPA bot and export that skill into Orchestrate.