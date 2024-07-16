Building an efficient and effective recruitment process is especially relevant in tight or competitive job markets. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (link resides outside ibm.com), there were more than 10 million job openings in the spring of 2023, but only 5.7 million unemployed workers in the U.S. That puts workers at an advantage, allowing them to negotiate for higher pay, better benefits and conditions that create a more favorable work-life balance.
To achieve hiring goals, companies are reevaluating their recruitment processes—identifying inefficiencies and opportunities where artificial intelligence (AI) and automation can make the processes more attractive for candidates and employees.
Recruitment is the process of attracting and hiring qualified candidates to fill roles within an organization. This step-by-step workflow is comprehensive—from identifying needed skills to onboarding a new employee. The recruitment process is ultimately designed to make hiring more efficient, cost-effective, scalable and aligned with company goals and legal requirements.
In addition to filling roles and meeting labor needs, today’s recruitment strategies aim to provide a positive candidate experience. Human resources (HR) teams do this by highlighting the best of the company’s culture and using technology to make the application process more efficient. Within an environment that favors the job seeker, data and AI can give companies a competitive advantage by providing a better understanding of the type of workers they need and how to better attract them.
Building a better hiring process begins with defining a recruitment strategy. Here are some of the key stages businesses frequently include:
Let’s rethink the recruiting process. If you were to design your recruiting process for a new company where would you apply AI and automation to find and get the best talent?
Whether the goal is to reduce the cost and time it takes to hire new employees or simply create a more diverse workplace, a well-designed recruitment process has many advantages, including the following:
Developing and fine-tuning a recruitment process is an ongoing task, particularly in changing job markets. These are some ways organizations can improve their ability to efficiently attract talent:
Technology and data can help optimize the recruitment process by making key candidate information readily available during the hiring process and streamlining workflows. Commonly used tools include the following:
Other emerging tools are powered by AI to provide new capabilities and deeper insights. The following are some key tools:
Candidate recruiting involves endless back and forth with hiring managers, manual tracking and spreadsheets, and the use of multiple tools across different systems during the hiring process. You can streamline the process—reducing the number of steps and tools—by using IBM watsonx Orchestrate to intelligently automate tasks, such as creating and posting job requirements faster. Orchestrate integrates with the top tools you use every day, including candidate sourcing and application tracking software.
Get conversational access to the information and automations you need to create and post jobs faster