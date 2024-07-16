Building an efficient and effective recruitment process is especially relevant in tight or competitive job markets. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (link resides outside ibm.com), there were more than 10 million job openings in the spring of 2023, but only 5.7 million unemployed workers in the U.S. That puts workers at an advantage, allowing them to negotiate for higher pay, better benefits and conditions that create a more favorable work-life balance.

To achieve hiring goals, companies are reevaluating their recruitment processes—identifying inefficiencies and opportunities where artificial intelligence (AI) and automation can make the processes more attractive for candidates and employees.