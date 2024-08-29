Empowering the digital-first business professional in the foundation model era

In the fast-paced digital age, business professionals constantly seek innovative ways to streamline processes, enhance productivity and drive growth. Today’s professionals, regardless of their fields, must fluently use advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools. This is especially important given the application of foundation models and large language models (LLMs) in Open AI’s ChatGPT and IBM’s advances with IBM watsonx™.



Professionals must keep up with rapid technological changes such as cloud computing and AI, recognizing the integrative power of foundation models, which are increasingly central to AI-based automation. The transition to the foundation model era signifies a substantial change in how professionals use technology to enhance their digital strategies. By using cutting-edge technology, professionals can optimize decision-making processes and enhance operational efficiency.

For instance, business analysts now play a crucial role in bridging the gap between business and IT but also in integrating these foundational AI models into business strategies, further augmenting and optimizing operations. They translate business needs into solution requirements and propose ways to optimize business operations.