Home
Case Studies
Better Business Bureau
The Better Business Bureau (BBB), a reputable institution for over a century, specializes in evaluating business practices and shielding consumers. An integral aspect of their work is accrediting businesses, which generates substantial revenue. However, due to outdated, manual systems and varying licensing requirements influenced by factors such as business type, size and location, identifying relevant information presents a formidable challenge for BBB agents. Consequently, determining eligibility for accreditation becomes a laborious, time-consuming endeavor that limits scalability.
To address the complexities of the accreditation process, the BBB partnered with Salient Process to implement advanced technologies, namely IBM® Operational Decision Manager, IBM Business Automation Workflow, IBM Robotic Process Automation and IBM Blueworks Live as well IBM watsonx Orchestrate™ and IBM Watson® Discovery. These AI-driven tools revolutionized the search for licensing information, enabling BBB agents to access critical data more quickly and accurately. This seamless integration across platforms enhanced the user experience for both internal and external stakeholders. Moreover, the first version of the solution was deployed in just one week, highlighting its efficiency and adaptability. A phased approach over nine months, including workshops with the BBB to refine each component, demonstrated that the tools used significantly reduced search times, boosting productivity and operational excellence.
The transformation resulting from the integration of watsonx Orchestrate and IBM Operational Decision Manager has brought a profound transformation for the BBB, significantly streamlining operations and improving efficiency. By dramatically reducing the time agents spend searching for critical information, the organization has freed up over 1,000 labor-hours, allowing employees to focus on more strategic tasks. This enhanced efficiency is not only improving productivity but also yielding substantial financial benefits, with potential cost savings of USD 1.5 million annually. The swift, one-week deployment of the solution and continuous enhancements over nine months further highlight its effectiveness and seamless integration into existing systems. This ensures scalability and optimal access across platforms, ultimately enhancing the experience of both internal teams and external stakeholders.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) (link resides outside of ibm.com) was founded in 1912 and is based in the United States. It is dedicated to advancing marketplace trust by evaluating business practices and protecting consumers.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2025. IBM, the IBM logo, IBM Watson, and watsonx Orchestrate are trademarks or registered trademarks of IBM Corp., in the U.S. and/or other countries. This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
Client examples are presented as illustrations of how those clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual performance, cost, savings or other results in other operating environments may vary.