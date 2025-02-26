Better Business Bureau

To address the complexities of the accreditation process, the BBB partnered with Salient Process to implement advanced technologies, namely IBM® Operational Decision Manager, IBM Business Automation Workflow, IBM Robotic Process Automation and IBM Blueworks Live as well IBM watsonx Orchestrate™ and IBM Watson® Discovery. These AI-driven tools revolutionized the search for licensing information, enabling BBB agents to access critical data more quickly and accurately. This seamless integration across platforms enhanced the user experience for both internal and external stakeholders. Moreover, the first version of the solution was deployed in just one week, highlighting its efficiency and adaptability. A phased approach over nine months, including workshops with the BBB to refine each component, demonstrated that the tools used significantly reduced search times, boosting productivity and operational excellence.