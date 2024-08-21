What is slow productivity?

Slow productivity can be defined as working at a slower pace on fewer tasks at a time to increase workplace productivity and satisfaction. The trend toward slow productivity is for businesses and employees to rethink what productivity looks like and create an environment where quality of work is emphasized over quantity of work.

In his book Rest: Why You Get More Done When You Work Less, Silicon Valley consultant Alex Soojung-Kim Pang describes taking a working sabbatical where he got an enormous amount done but also experienced it as an extremely leisurely time. He says he realized the conventional thinking about our working hours and productivity is all wrong.

Slow productivity calls for a change in how we define productivity. It encourages companies and their workers to think differently about what it means to be productive, considering questions like: