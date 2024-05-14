Rather than working on separate, custom regulations for each region, Tan and Chong kept the bigger picture in mind. Before developing any automation, they worked collectively with the process owners to reevaluate existing processes and design an optimal flow that could be applied globally. As Springman puts it, “Automation became a standardizing force.”



Of course, the discussions with the local teams weren’t always easy. “If you try to introduce or eliminate a process, you will receive pushback,” says Chong. “But we try to understand the rationale before we really suggest changing the process. That’s step zero.”



“Automation is always the last step,” adds Tan. “No point automating something that doesn’t make sense.”



The team recognized opportunities to automate much more than the tasks they’d initially automated in ASEAN. By partnering with the CoE, they gained self-service access to IBM® Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software via a centralized platform based on IBM Cloud®, ensuring that the RPA solutions would have the computing resources they’d need. “The CoE provides the automation platform so the teams can thrive,” says Ana Gerin, CoE Lead. “We worry about trainings and certifications and platform maintenance, so they can focus on finding opportunities to automate.”



With the platform in place, the team took their automation plans and ran with them. Rather than hiring new developers, they continued what had worked so well in ASEAN: letting the process experts do the automating. “Automation is no rocket science,” says Chong. “You can start to design a bot with two to three months of learning. If process experts learn RPA, they’ll be equipped with process knowledge and automation skills that allow them to zoom right into the pain area to work on it.”



The first pricing automations to go global were the copying of part numbers from the bid into the parts-check file, calculating prices and listing potential discounts. “RPA is doing all these different checks for us, and it’s spinning out one PDF,” says Atencio. “Then we can approve it or recommend changes. That has been huge for us. That’s seven minutes I just got back for one bid. Compile that over a day, now you’re getting half an hour to an hour back. We get that bid done faster and we get to work on more bids. It helps the pricing work itself and our sales reps, and it helps our clients get that quote in front of them a little bit quicker.”