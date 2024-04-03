IBM® Business Automation Workflow is a key capability of IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation. It unites information, processes and users to help you automate digital workflows on premises or on cloud. Create workflows that increase productivity, improve collaboration between teams, and gain new insight to resolve cases and drive better business outcomes.

Business Automation Workflow integrates seamlessly with the AI conversational interface of IBM watsonx Orchestrate through Cloud Pak for Business Automation, enabling users to discover workflows and gain insights with ease in a unified system.