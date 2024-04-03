Home Business automation Workflow IBM Business Automation Workflow

Automate your digital workflows to increase productivity, efficiency and insights—on premises or on cloud

Start your 30-day trial

Business Automation Workflow: 24.0.0.0 Release                                                        

Learn more about the latest capabilities in Business Automation Workflow 24.0.0.0 release!

 Read the blog
IBM Business Automation Workflow

IBM® Business Automation Workflow is a key capability of IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation. It unites information, processes and users to help you automate digital workflows on premises or on cloud. Create workflows that increase productivity, improve collaboration between teams, and gain new insight to resolve cases and drive better business outcomes.

Business Automation Workflow integrates seamlessly with the AI conversational interface of IBM watsonx Orchestrate through Cloud Pak for Business Automation, enabling users to discover workflows and gain insights with ease in a unified system.
Featured content

Using AI and Automation to drive productivity with IBM Decisions, Workflow and watsonx Orchestrate
Benefits Integrated BPM and case management

Consolidate and standardize task work for easier prioritization. Combine process-centric and case-centric work in repeatable business workflows to meet wider enterprise needs.

 Improved customer service

Expedite client engagement by providing workflow participants and case workers with access to systems, information and analytics. Speed transactional workflows and case resolutions.

 Enhanced decision making

Use built-in visibility and powerful analytics to identify the best actions to resolve cases quickly and improve collaboration between IT and business teams.

 Manageable startup costs

Start projects small with low startup costs and a subscription-based consumption model, then grow and scale smoothly from initial project to enterprise-wide program.

 Easy access

Take advantage of a self-service portal for access to the development, testing and runtime environments.
Features Workflow management capabilities

Empower your business users with the ability to directly participate in workflow improvement.

 Governance and compliance capabilities

Improve your ability to meet and manage information lifecycle governance requirements such as customer data protection and data retention regulations.

 Dynamic content-centric applications

Implement changes and deploy new customized solutions with agility.

 Virtual machine and container technologies

Make the most of a highly available production solution that offers disaster recovery options and multiple environments for development and testing.

 Built-in monitoring and analytics

Get insight and visibility so you can engage process participants, scale to support transformation, prioritize work and improve productivity.

 Public cloud access

Connect to the cloud service from the public cloud or mobile devices through the cloud portal, or use a separately available VPN to connect.

 Reuse of process components

Improve efficiency, productivity and consistency across multiple workflows and business groups.
Use case
Improve workflows with process insights Process mining uses real event data to help improve your workflows. Visualize your as-is processes to uncover inefficiencies and the root causes behind them. Learn about IBM® Process Mining
Get more capabilities Get IBM Business Automation Workflow as part of the IBM Cloud Pak to extend your investment and scale with confidence. Discover IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation Integrated

IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation includes AI-powered capabilities, a common UI, and low-code tools.

 Complete

Get task automation, workflow orchestration, decisions management, content services and more.

 Modern

It’s a modular and easy-to-consume pricing approach, so you only pay for what you need.

Client stories

First Canadian Title (FCT)

Reduced the turnaround time for new title insurance applications from 2 weeks to 15 minutes by automating process flows.

 Asian Paints Limited

Deployed automation to simplify and accelerate the sales process to drive revenue growth.

 MNG Kargo

Enhanced customer satisfaction, drove investment decisions and accelerated the resolution of financial requests.

 Permanent TSB

The bank reduced standard referrals by more than 50% and strengthened its competitive advantage by automating workflows.

 Credem

Reduced credit card approval time from four days to one and saved about €500,000 per year.

 Sol Caribbean Ltd.

Streamlined approval time for major projects from weeks to one week or less through workflow automation.
Editions Cloud Express edition

Low-cost entry point to get started in the cloud.

 Cloud Enterprise edition

Scalable experience to start or expand workflow capabilities into the cloud.

 Express edition

Perpetual license-based entry point solution, ideal for initiating workflow projects.

 Enterprise edition

Perpetual license-based, enterprise-grade solution.
Resources IBM Business Automation user community

Stay current with the latest content and join the Workflow user group to deepen your skills and understanding.

 Join the community IBM® Business Automation Workflow documentation

Access documentation for IBM® Business Automation Workflow, a platform to create workflow applications to improve productivity. 

 See product documentation
Take the next step

Try IBM Business Automation Workflow at no cost.

 Start your 30-day trial
More ways to explore Documentation Community