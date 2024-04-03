Automate your digital workflows to increase productivity, efficiency and insights—on premises or on cloud
IBM® Business Automation Workflow is a key capability of IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation. It unites information, processes and users to help you automate digital workflows on premises or on cloud. Create workflows that increase productivity, improve collaboration between teams, and gain new insight to resolve cases and drive better business outcomes.
Business Automation Workflow integrates seamlessly with the AI conversational interface of IBM watsonx Orchestrate through Cloud Pak for Business Automation, enabling users to discover workflows and gain insights with ease in a unified system.
Using AI and Automation to drive productivity with IBM Decisions, Workflow and watsonx Orchestrate
Consolidate and standardize task work for easier prioritization. Combine process-centric and case-centric work in repeatable business workflows to meet wider enterprise needs.
Expedite client engagement by providing workflow participants and case workers with access to systems, information and analytics. Speed transactional workflows and case resolutions.
Use built-in visibility and powerful analytics to identify the best actions to resolve cases quickly and improve collaboration between IT and business teams.
Start projects small with low startup costs and a subscription-based consumption model, then grow and scale smoothly from initial project to enterprise-wide program.
Take advantage of a self-service portal for access to the development, testing and runtime environments.
Empower your business users with the ability to directly participate in workflow improvement.
Improve your ability to meet and manage information lifecycle governance requirements such as customer data protection and data retention regulations.
Implement changes and deploy new customized solutions with agility.
Make the most of a highly available production solution that offers disaster recovery options and multiple environments for development and testing.
Get insight and visibility so you can engage process participants, scale to support transformation, prioritize work and improve productivity.
Connect to the cloud service from the public cloud or mobile devices through the cloud portal, or use a separately available VPN to connect.
Improve efficiency, productivity and consistency across multiple workflows and business groups.
IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation includes AI-powered capabilities, a common UI, and low-code tools.
Get task automation, workflow orchestration, decisions management, content services and more.
It’s a modular and easy-to-consume pricing approach, so you only pay for what you need.
Reduced the turnaround time for new title insurance applications from 2 weeks to 15 minutes by automating process flows.
Deployed automation to simplify and accelerate the sales process to drive revenue growth.
Enhanced customer satisfaction, drove investment decisions and accelerated the resolution of financial requests.
The bank reduced standard referrals by more than 50% and strengthened its competitive advantage by automating workflows.
Reduced credit card approval time from four days to one and saved about €500,000 per year.
Streamlined approval time for major projects from weeks to one week or less through workflow automation.
Low-cost entry point to get started in the cloud.
Scalable experience to start or expand workflow capabilities into the cloud.
Perpetual license-based entry point solution, ideal for initiating workflow projects.
Perpetual license-based, enterprise-grade solution.
Stay current with the latest content and join the Workflow user group to deepen your skills and understanding.
Access documentation for IBM® Business Automation Workflow, a platform to create workflow applications to improve productivity.