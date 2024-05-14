As Chief Information Officer for FCT—Canada’s leading provider of title insurance and real estate technology, a data-heavy industry if there ever was one—it’s safe to say that Sam Ishak has a pretty complicated job. But the basic mindset he follows in doing it is surprisingly simple. “If you expect what you used to do would be ‘good enough,’ you’re not going to survive in this business,” he says. “If we as a company want to remain relevant to our customers, we always have to be striving to anticipate what our customers need. And that means continuously reimagining the customer experience.”

Within the broader landscape of real estate, title insurance is one of those in-the-background services that can have a huge impact on the smooth and timely execution of transactions. In the course of buying a home, refinancing a mortgage or other real estate transactions, “defects” in a property’s title—whether from errors, omissions or fraud—can bring the whole process to a halt, or even cause financial loss for property owners and lenders. Title insurance exists to head off and prevent these potentially debilitating problems.

For the institutions that buy title insurance the main factors that define the user experience are simplicity, speed and, perhaps above all, transparency. Whether it’s setting up a new insurance deal, doing title searches or resolving a title problem, customers want to know where their transaction is in the process, and they want the fastest possible resolution.



As Ishak points out, FCT’s biggest challenge in meeting these expectations was the complexity of its application architecture, the vast majority of which was developed in-house over some two decades. “The fact that we had a lot of different systems that were internally integrated made it difficult to create a seamless, simplified experience for each of our customers—and to change it when necessary,” he explains. “Delivering on that required a degree of flexibility we didn’t have.”



The sheer scope of FCT’s operations, adds Steve Winders, Director of Operations & Transformation for Residential Lending Solutions, further underscored the need for flexibility. “As a national provider, with a diverse customer base we recognized that although we were meeting the needs of our customers, we had an opportunity to simplify our technology ecosystem and operating model so that we could be even better at responding to evolving customer and market needs.”



FCT recognized that delivering the flexibility, speed and transparency customers had come to expect required a fundamental transformation of its underlying process flow. The crux of its vision rested on two key aims. The first was to standardize and automate the process flow where possible. The second was to create a business rules engine that would make it vastly simpler to adapt process flows to each customer’s specific requirements. “With both of these complementary pieces in place, we’d have the means to deliver new value to our customers.”

