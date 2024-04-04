Home Business automation Operational Decision Manager IBM Operational Decision Manager
IBM Operational Decision Manager

IBM Operational Decision Manager (ODM) is a powerful decision management platform that streamlines decision authoring and editing, with enterprise-grade features such as a traceability, simulation, versioning and auditing. IBM ODM helps organizations build precise decisions that help organizations increase efficiency, manage compliance, and improve operational agility.

ODM, available standalone and as part of IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation, helps you analyze, automate and govern rules-based business decisions. The solution can authorize a loan, decide on promotional offers or detect a cross-sell opportunity with high precision and customization.

When critical decisions need to be made, IBM decisioning solutions like ODM and Automation Decision Services (ADS) become the catalysts for success. When integrated with watsonx Orchestrate’s conversational capabilities, through Cloud Pak for Business Automation in SaaS, users can more efficiently interact with the system, calling upon decision engines, and obtaining insights without the need for manual intervention.
IBM is named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: AI Decisioning Platforms, Q2 2023
Benefits Improve effectiveness

Detect and adapt quickly to market changes: adjust customer experience, update loyalty programs, or create more personalized and contextual offers. Increase decision speed and reliability.

 Improve efficiency 

Run business operations faster, consistently and at scale. Automate approvals, process claims, onboard employees and clients faster, reduce noncompliance costs and prevent credit losses.

 Manage compliance

Support auditing and compliance with documented proof of how decisions were made. Change policies quickly as regulations evolve. Drive consistency and detect fraud systematically.
Key features Simplicity and ease of management


Take advantage of interfaces that enable you to quickly author, develop and test decisions.

 Support for complex decisions


Leverage Operational Decision Manager for your most demanding applications.

 Built-in testing and simulation

Use testing and simulation capabilities to help validate business logic against well-defined usage scenarios and key performance indicators.

 Flexible deployment options

Deploy on OpenShift®, Certified Kubernetes, app servers, embedded in Java code, on compute grids, z/OS or SaaS.

 Role-based permission management

Enable stakeholders to participate in authoring, updating, deploying and managing rules.

 Built-in governance process

Scale business decisions using built-in governance and change management capabilities.

IBM Operational Decision Manager on IBM Z®

Modernize your Z applications Modernize your IBM z/OS® applications from the inside out by discovering and externalizing business logic. Read the blog
Add intelligence to your Z applications Take advantage of an optimized interface with IBM Watson® Machine Learning to make predictive decisions at the speed of business. Read the blog
Try it now on Z Explore how you can optimize Z apps with business rules, at no cost for 3 days. Try it now
Client stories Israeli Ministry of Health

Reacting fast to mitigate public health risks.

 First Canadian Title (FCT)

Automating process flows to improve the turnaround time for new title insurance applications.

 TD Ameritrade

Speeding up account creation and margin requests.

 UK NHS Blood and Transplant

Optimizing patient outcomes with agile development.

 Brownells Inc.

Automating business rules to improve customer service.

 Asian Paints Limited

Streamlining 20,000 product promotions with dealers.
Editions

Compare features and pricing

 On premises

Opt for the full-featured decision management solution, with rules-based decision services.

 On the cloud

Capture and manage repeatable business decisions as a hosted and fully managed solution.

 IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation

Automate decisions as part of a global project that includes RPA, workflow and more.
Decision Management at IBM IBM Automation Decision Services

Easily incorporate machine learning insights to build more intelligent, effective decisions without IT professionals.

 IBM Decision Manager Open Edition

Build custom, cloud-native applications that automate decisions with DMN-compliant, open-source software.
Get more capabilities Operational Decision Management is pre-integrated with other automation capabilities such as content, capture and process automation in Cloud Pak® for Business Automation, to drive business growth. Explore IBM Cloud Pak® Integrated

Discover AI-powered capabilities, a common UI and low-code tools.

 Complete

Get task automation, workflow orchestration and more.

 Modern

Pay for what you need with modular pricing.
