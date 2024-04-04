IBM Operational Decision Manager (ODM) is a powerful decision management platform that streamlines decision authoring and editing, with enterprise-grade features such as a traceability, simulation, versioning and auditing. IBM ODM helps organizations build precise decisions that help organizations increase efficiency, manage compliance, and improve operational agility.
ODM, available standalone and as part of IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation, helps you analyze, automate and govern rules-based business decisions. The solution can authorize a loan, decide on promotional offers or detect a cross-sell opportunity with high precision and customization.
When critical decisions need to be made, IBM decisioning solutions like ODM and Automation Decision Services (ADS) become the catalysts for success. When integrated with watsonx Orchestrate’s conversational capabilities, through Cloud Pak for Business Automation in SaaS, users can more efficiently interact with the system, calling upon decision engines, and obtaining insights without the need for manual intervention.
Discover how using AI and Automation drives productivity with IBM Decisions, Workflow and watsonx Orchestrate
Detect and adapt quickly to market changes: adjust customer experience, update loyalty programs, or create more personalized and contextual offers. Increase decision speed and reliability.
Run business operations faster, consistently and at scale. Automate approvals, process claims, onboard employees and clients faster, reduce noncompliance costs and prevent credit losses.
Support auditing and compliance with documented proof of how decisions were made. Change policies quickly as regulations evolve. Drive consistency and detect fraud systematically.
Take advantage of interfaces that enable you to quickly author, develop and test decisions.
Leverage Operational Decision Manager for your most demanding applications.
Use testing and simulation capabilities to help validate business logic against well-defined usage scenarios and key performance indicators.
Deploy on OpenShift®, Certified Kubernetes, app servers, embedded in Java code, on compute grids, z/OS or SaaS.
Enable stakeholders to participate in authoring, updating, deploying and managing rules.
Scale business decisions using built-in governance and change management capabilities.
Reacting fast to mitigate public health risks.
Automating process flows to improve the turnaround time for new title insurance applications.
Speeding up account creation and margin requests.
Optimizing patient outcomes with agile development.
Automating business rules to improve customer service.
Streamlining 20,000 product promotions with dealers.
Opt for the full-featured decision management solution, with rules-based decision services.
Capture and manage repeatable business decisions as a hosted and fully managed solution.
Automate decisions as part of a global project that includes RPA, workflow and more.
Easily incorporate machine learning insights to build more intelligent, effective decisions without IT professionals.
Build custom, cloud-native applications that automate decisions with DMN-compliant, open-source software.
Discover AI-powered capabilities, a common UI and low-code tools.
Get task automation, workflow orchestration and more.
Pay for what you need with modular pricing.