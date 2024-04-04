IBM Operational Decision Manager (ODM) is a powerful decision management platform that streamlines decision authoring and editing, with enterprise-grade features such as a traceability, simulation, versioning and auditing. IBM ODM helps organizations build precise decisions that help organizations increase efficiency, manage compliance, and improve operational agility.

ODM, available standalone and as part of IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation, helps you analyze, automate and govern rules-based business decisions. The solution can authorize a loan, decide on promotional offers or detect a cross-sell opportunity with high precision and customization.

When critical decisions need to be made, IBM decisioning solutions like ODM and Automation Decision Services (ADS) become the catalysts for success. When integrated with watsonx Orchestrate’s conversational capabilities, through Cloud Pak for Business Automation in SaaS, users can more efficiently interact with the system, calling upon decision engines, and obtaining insights without the need for manual intervention.