IBM Operational Decision Manager (ODM) is available in four editions, each offering unique features and deployment options.
IBM® Operational Decision Manager editions

ODM server

ODM server express

ODM for IBM z/OS®

Description

Get decision automation with management of rules-based decision services and event-driven decisions

Discover, capture, automate, manage and audit repeatable business decisions

Full transactional and batch decision automation across the enterprise for z/OS

Deployment options

Windows, Linux, MacOS, z/Linux, OpenShift, CNCF and  Kubernetes

Windows, Linux, MacOS and z/Linux

IBM z Systems®

Deployment configurations

Custom

Custom

Custom

Decisions as web services

Yes

Yes

Yes

Other integration options

Java APIs, connectors

Java APIs

Java, COBOL, PL/I, IBM CICS®, IMS¹

Licensing model

Perpetual or monthly rental

Perpetual or monthly rental

Perpetual or monthly rental

Charging metrics

Per processor value unit

Per processor value unit with limited number available

Per value units

Support

IBM Support 24x7

IBM Support 24x7

IBM Support 24x7

ODM on cloud

ODM on cloud express

Description

Capture, automate and manage repeatable business decisions as a hosted and fully managed solution.

Capture, automate, manage and audit repeatable business decisions for less complex applications.

Deployment options

SaaS

SaaS

Deployment configurations

Multiple custom options

Preconfigured environment

Decisions as web services

Yes

Yes

Other integration options

N/A

N/A

Licensing model

Monthly subscription

Monthly subscription

Charging metrics

Per decision and artifacts

Per instance

Support

IBM Support 24x7

IBM Support 24x7

