ODM server
ODM server express
ODM for IBM z/OS®
Description
Get decision automation with management of rules-based decision services and event-driven decisions
Discover, capture, automate, manage and audit repeatable business decisions
Full transactional and batch decision automation across the enterprise for z/OS
Deployment options
Windows, Linux, MacOS, z/Linux, OpenShift, CNCF and Kubernetes
Windows, Linux, MacOS and z/Linux
Deployment configurations
Custom
Custom
Custom
Decisions as web services
Yes
Yes
Yes
Other integration options
Java APIs, connectors
Java APIs
Java, COBOL, PL/I, IBM CICS®, IMS¹
Licensing model
Perpetual or monthly rental
Perpetual or monthly rental
Perpetual or monthly rental
Charging metrics
Per processor value unit
Per processor value unit with limited number available
Per value units
Support
IBM Support 24x7
IBM Support 24x7
IBM Support 24x7
ODM on cloud
ODM on cloud express
Description
Capture, automate and manage repeatable business decisions as a hosted and fully managed solution.
Capture, automate, manage and audit repeatable business decisions for less complex applications.
Deployment options
SaaS
SaaS
Deployment configurations
Multiple custom options
Preconfigured environment
Decisions as web services
Yes
Yes
Other integration options
N/A
N/A
Licensing model
Monthly subscription
Monthly subscription
Charging metrics
Per decision and artifacts
Per instance
Support
IBM Support 24x7
IBM Support 24x7
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
